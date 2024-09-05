iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 449,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the previous session’s volume of 110,589 shares.The stock last traded at $103.01 and had previously closed at $103.51.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.22.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,995,000 after acquiring an additional 273,658 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 804,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 752,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,520,000 after buying an additional 96,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.