iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.67

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2024

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSCGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 477653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.