iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.67

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 477653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.