iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.67

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 477653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

