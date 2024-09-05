iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Boosted by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $59,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $112.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,584. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average of $108.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.