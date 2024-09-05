iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 46,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,625. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average of $108.90.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

