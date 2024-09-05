iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Hudock Inc.’s Largest Position

Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.7% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $551.35. 2,172,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,012. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.81. The company has a market cap of $475.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

