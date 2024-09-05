iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Down 5%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.06 and last traded at $65.50. 63,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 432,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.98.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.92.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $96,506.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,265.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,476 shares of company stock worth $521,081. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,733,000 after buying an additional 108,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,132,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,078,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

