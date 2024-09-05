Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.97

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.97, with a volume of 4933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on INVH. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

