Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $12.76 during trading on Wednesday. 122,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,980. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.