Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $12.76 during trading on Wednesday. 122,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,980. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $12.87.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.