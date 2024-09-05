Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VPV remained flat at $11.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. 22,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,877. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $11.16.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

