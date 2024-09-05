Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:OIA remained flat at $6.45 during trading on Wednesday. 66,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,545. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

