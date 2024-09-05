Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OIA remained flat at $6.45 during trading on Wednesday. 66,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,545. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
