Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of VLT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

