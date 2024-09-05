Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance
Shares of VLT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
