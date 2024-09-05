Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. 229,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,016. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.