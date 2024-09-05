InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.95

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.67, with a volume of 29784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 15.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 343,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 76,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

