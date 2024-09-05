Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 3.6%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 1,889,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,559,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUNR shares. B. Riley began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a market cap of $650.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.26.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,463.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,250 shares of company stock worth $2,516,117 in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

