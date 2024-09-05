Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.35.

Intuit Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.41 on Thursday, reaching $618.69. 126,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $639.86 and a 200 day moving average of $632.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,308 shares of company stock worth $67,651,926 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

