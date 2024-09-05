Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.09

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 58633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.