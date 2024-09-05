International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.67. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 126.83%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.