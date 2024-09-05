International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $204.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.28. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $204.72.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.93.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

