Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Increased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.6% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 20,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 48,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 21,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.6 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $162.43 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $162.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.84. The firm has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

