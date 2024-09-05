Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.68 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 30,608,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 53,489,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 74,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.