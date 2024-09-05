inSure DeFi Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $108.64 million and approximately $404,655.26 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00420565 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $393,327.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

