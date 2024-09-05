Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elvia Cowan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,679. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $119.27.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 649.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

