Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,736.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Muraro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of Targa Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Robert Muraro sold 100 shares of Targa Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00.

TRGP traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $147.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,320,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,688. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $152.42.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after purchasing an additional 201,817 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after buying an additional 962,073 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Targa Resources by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 160.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 178,655 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.54.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

