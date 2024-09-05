Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells 6,536 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.3 %

QSR opened at $68.64 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.64.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $792,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,517,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,955,000 after purchasing an additional 213,877 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 37.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

