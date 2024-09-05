Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $60,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at $342,316.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $56,120.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 7,846 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $161,941.44.

On Monday, July 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,225 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $24,377.50.

PUBM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. 407,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,547. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $758.08 million, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PubMatic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 28.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 92.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211,520 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter worth about $6,582,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

