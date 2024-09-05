Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $60,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at $342,316.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $56,120.00.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 7,846 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $161,941.44.
- On Monday, July 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,225 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $24,377.50.
PubMatic Trading Up 1.5 %
PUBM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. 407,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,547. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $758.08 million, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PubMatic
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PubMatic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 28.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 92.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211,520 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter worth about $6,582,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
See Also
