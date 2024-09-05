Insider Selling: MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) insider Stuart A. Tross sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,022,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MannKind Stock Performance
MNKD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,274. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.00 and a beta of 1.32.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. MannKind’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNKD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.
About MannKind
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.
