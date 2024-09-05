Insider Selling: MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) insider Stuart A. Tross sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,022,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MannKind Stock Performance

MNKD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,274. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. MannKind’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 132,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 39,659 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in MannKind by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNKD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MannKind

About MannKind

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.