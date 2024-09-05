Insider Selling: HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Sells 2,401 Shares of Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $37,431.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
HomeStreet Trading Down 2.5 %
HMST opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. The company has a market cap of $291.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.38. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HMST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.
