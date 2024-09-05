Insider Selling: HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Sells 2,401 Shares of Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $37,431.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HomeStreet Trading Down 2.5 %

HMST opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. The company has a market cap of $291.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.38. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 16.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMST

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.