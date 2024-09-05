Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 8,433 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $97,316.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 2nd, Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $97,927.20.

NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. 1,542,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in Freshworks by 157.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $916,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 400,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

