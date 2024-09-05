Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $2,962,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,285,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bristow Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Bristow Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.93. 261,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 979.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $359.75 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth $303,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

