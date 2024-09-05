Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $2,962,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,285,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Bristow Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Bristow Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.93. 261,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 979.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $41.50.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $359.75 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.27%.
Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
