Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,160,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,301,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,118,939. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 16,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

