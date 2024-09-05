Insider Buying: LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Insider Purchases 23,643 Shares of Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Eisel purchased 23,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $147,295.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $147,295.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Catherine Eisel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, Catherine Eisel bought 7,080 shares of LINKBANCORP stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $44,462.40.

LINKBANCORP Stock Performance

Shares of LNKB remained flat at $6.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 27,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.74 million, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.51.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is presently -115.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNKB. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter worth $1,724,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNKB

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.