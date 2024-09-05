Insider Buying: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) CFO Buys 3,573 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) CFO Heather L. Plutino purchased 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,210.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CTRN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. 184,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.39. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.42). Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $176.55 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Citi Trends by 41,964.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

