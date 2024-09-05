indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Sells $13,664.97 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wittmann sold 3,531 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $13,664.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,799.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Wittmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Michael Wittmann sold 1,729 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $10,598.77.

On Friday, June 21st, Michael Wittmann sold 1,622 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $10,056.40.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 3.0 %

indie Semiconductor stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. 2,403,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $768.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INDI shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on indie Semiconductor

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 145,161 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 79,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.