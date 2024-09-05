Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 129,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.00. 734,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,564,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

