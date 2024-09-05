Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $829,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $554.67. 295,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,035. The stock has a market cap of $478.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $552.51 and a 200 day moving average of $532.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

