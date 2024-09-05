Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

PACCAR Stock Down 3.0 %

PACCAR stock traded down $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $92.13. 159,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,111. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

