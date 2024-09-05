ICON (ICX) Hits Market Capitalization of $123.53 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $123.53 million and $2.58 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,030,909,211 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,048,136 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,030,759,348.5552363 with 1,015,992,717.8428049 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.11956183 USD and is down -4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $2,575,844.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

