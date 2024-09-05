Humanscape (HUM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.54 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $294,614.50 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is hippocrat.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

