Hudock Inc. Sells 868 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hudock Inc. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,184 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.13. 5,528,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,574,955. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $57.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

