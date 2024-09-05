Hudock Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 269,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.5% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 30,083 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.49. 1,913,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,395. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.68.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
