Hudock Inc. Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hudock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $80.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,989,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

