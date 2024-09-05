Hudock Inc. Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hudock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.89.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $286.83. 685,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,423. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $206.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.