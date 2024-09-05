Hudock Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,409 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,341. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $58.85.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

