H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II Sells 9,722 Shares of Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $613,166.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 893,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,332,168.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 34.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in H&R Block by 4,152.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 2,756.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

