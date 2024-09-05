holoride Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.67 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $9,770.02 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.19 or 0.04224576 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001918 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,767,620 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,767,620 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00203537 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $9,149.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

