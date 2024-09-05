Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,699 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 156,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.70. 1,717,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,982,620. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $165.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

