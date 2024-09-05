Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $448,288,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,468 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,894 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,441,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after purchasing an additional 562,571 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,452. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.42. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.