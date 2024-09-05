Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.13 EPS

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $2.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Hello Group updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $898.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

