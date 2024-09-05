Head-To-Head Contrast: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) versus Scepter (OTCMKTS:BRZL)

Scepter (OTCMKTS:BRZL – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scepter and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scepter N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -12.50 Sow Good $41.61 million 2.69 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -31.49

Scepter has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scepter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scepter 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Scepter and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sow Good has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.80%. Given Sow Good’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Scepter.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Scepter and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scepter N/A N/A N/A Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25%

About Scepter

Scepter Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fuel additives. The company was formerly known as Brazos International Exploration, Inc. and changed its name to Scepter Holdings, Inc. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

