Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Trading Down 6%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) shares fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.48. 1,164,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,115,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after acquiring an additional 285,955 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2,854.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 580,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 561,271 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

